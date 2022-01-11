Moline knocks off Sterling 70-63

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Moline passed in a 70-63 victory at Sterling's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 11.
Sterling took a 29-27 lead over Moline heading to the intermission locker room.
Moline's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 43-34 points differential.
