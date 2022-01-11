 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline knocks off Sterling 70-63
0 Comments

Moline knocks off Sterling 70-63

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Moline passed in a 70-63 victory at Sterling's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 11.

Recently on December 29 , Moline squared up on Maryland Heights Pattonville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Sterling took a 29-27 lead over Moline heading to the intermission locker room.

Moline's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 43-34 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News