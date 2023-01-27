Moline makes Rock Island walk the plank 94-66

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Moline did exactly that with a 94-66 win against Rock Island in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
The last time Moline and Rock Island played in a 68-63 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Moline faced off against Chicago Simeon and Rock Island took on Lincoln on January 21 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
