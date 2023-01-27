 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline makes Rock Island walk the plank 94-66

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Moline did exactly that with a 94-66 win against Rock Island in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

The last time Moline and Rock Island played in a 68-63 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Moline faced off against Chicago Simeon and Rock Island took on Lincoln on January 21 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News