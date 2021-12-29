Moline outlasts Maryland Heights Pattonville 68-49

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Maryland Heights Pattonville's plans 68-49 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Moline's offense jumped to a 37-25 lead over Maryland Heights Pattonville at halftime.
