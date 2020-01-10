Moline overcomes slow start to beat Quincy

A change in game time, a smallish crowd because of the weather and three Quincy starters not in uniform might have been the problem early for the Moline boys basketball team.
When the Maroons found their groove, they had no problem en route to a 55-48 Western Big Six win over the Blue Devils at Wharton Field House on Friday evening.
Trailing 8-4 after a quarter, Moline (12-5, 2-3 Big Six) got a huge jump start from sophomore Kyle Taylor, who buried 5 of 6 3-pointers in the second quarter.
"I thought the sophomore game was sluggish and then the crowd didn't come until late because we moved the game up (due to weather issues), but the kids have to adjust," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "Kyle made the first one and then shot it really well after that.
"I thought Brock (Harding) did a great job of getting the ball moved to the right spot. He either found Kyle open or got the ball to Michael Billups, and he made some great passes out of the post."
Seniors Lucas Reis, Adonte Crider and Peyton Nicholson were suspended for one game for a team-rules violation, and that meant the Blue Devils (10-6, 3-2) could not afford mistakes.
"Maybe we need to stop telling our guys they can shoot because we tried to tell them all week their guards can shoot and we still didn't get out on (Kyle Taylor)," Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. "I thought the guys who played for us played hard and played great defense until they hit those 3s, and that really turned the game around."
Harding took over in the second half, scoring all 14 of his points, mostly by taking advantage of Quincy extending the defense to stop Taylor. Harding sliced and diced the Devils with drives to the basket or feeds to teammates for layups.
Harding finished with six assists.
"I learned that from watching my brother (Brody) play," Harding said. "He would get the ball to Deonte (Billups) and let him score a bunch of points in the first half. Then, he would see more gaps in the second half and take the ball to the basket.
"I don't know why we looked slow and not into it early, maybe it was knowing they had three starters not playing or the time change. We had to pick it up and those 3s by Kyle jump started us."
Taylor finished with 17 for the Maroons, Ryne Schimmel added 11 and Michael Billups had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jeremiah Talton led the Blue Devils with 23 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. However, he did most of the damage in two quarters.
"He got almost all of his points in the first and late fourth quarter," coach Taylor said. "I thought (Billups) and Michael Galvin got after him pretty good."