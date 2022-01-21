Moline overwhelms Galesburg 76-49

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Galesburg 76-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 17, Moline faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 11 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Moline a 23-15 lead over Galesburg.
Moline's shooting jumped on top to a 43-25 lead over Galesburg at the half.
Moline's determination showed as it carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
