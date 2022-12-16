Moline passes stress test against Quincy 56-44

Moline grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Quincy during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Moline faced off against Rock Island and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on December 6 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.