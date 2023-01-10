 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline prevails over Sterling 74-51

Impressive was a ready adjective for Moline's 74-51 throttling of Sterling in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Last season, Moline and Sterling faced off on February 8, 2022 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 5, Moline squared off with Geneseo in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

