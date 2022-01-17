Moline rides the rough off Port Byron Riverdale 84-66

Moline notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Port Byron Riverdale 84-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 12, Moline faced off against Normal Community West and Port Byron Riverdale took on Sherrard on January 11 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
Moline moved in front of Port Byron Riverdale 23-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons' shooting jumped to a 45-34 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The Maroons' reign showed as they carried a 68-53 lead into the fourth quarter.
