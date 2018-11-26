This was the Moline boys’ basketball group so many talked about when they started together as sophomores.
Now, the Maroons have a trio of three-year starters set for their senior year. They’ll be joined by Treyton Lamphier, who is a starter for the first time this season, as a senior.
After getting to the Class 4A sectional title game, is there pressure to take the Maroons to the next level this season?
“I would bet there is some pressure on them from the outside,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They have dealt with pressure their entire life. To me, pressure is not a bad thing.”
To a man, seniors Deonte Billups, Brody Harding, Drew Wiemers and Lamphier believe they have zero pressure on them.
“People can have their expectations, and that’s fine, but we don’t feel any pressure,” Harding said. “We will just do what we have to do and we won’t listen to what’s going on outside our team.”
Added Billups, “We go out and play the same way every night whether it is practice or a game. Our goal will be the same as it always is, to win the Western Big Six Conference and take it day by day.”
This Moline team has progressively taken another step each year since they took over in the starting lineup. They hope to go out on a big note.
“It is all about our work ethic,” Wiemers said. “We all work well together. We have played together since we were young and there is great chemistry.”
Lamphier has been part of that chemistry. Now he gets to be a part of the starting unit. He comes in a bit behind on the basketball workouts after playing for the Moline football team.
“Usually it takes me a week or two to get back into basketball shape,” Lamphier said. “It might happen sooner because I’m really excited about being in the starting lineup for the first time.”
The big three — Billups, Harding and Wiemers — combined for 54 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in last Saturday's win over Sacred Heart Griffin at the Galesburg tournament. Senior Jabari Rogers came off the bench for 15 points and six rebounds.
Moline was 3-1 in the tournament.
When it comes to outside pressure, Taylor says his team doesn’t need to worry about that. He will put plenty of that on the Maroons himself.
“These guys were good as sophomores and better as juniors, but I expect a lot more as seniors,” Taylor said. “The thing now is they will have more I will ask them to do. I want them to score more and I want them to be better overall players.”
The seniors understand that part and are ready to take on more.
“We were the underdogs when we were sophomores and now we are one of the better teams,” Billups said.
Knowing the Moline fans will also expect more, this group is ready for that.
“We black out a lot of the noise,” Wiemers said, “but we also love the support we get from our fans. They push us to play harder.”
Added Harding, “We build off the energy of our fans. The bigger the crowd, the more we get into a game.”