Moline shoots down Blue Devils for Big 6 victory

Seemingly every time visiting Quincy would make a run in Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference contest, the Moline boys would answer with a clutch 3-pointer.
The Maroons sank 13 shots from beyond the arc inside Wharton Field House in their 78-54 win over the Blue Devils.
“We like playing fast and shooting the ball,” Moline’s Ryne Schimmel said. “We definitely shot it pretty well tonight. And we have the whole year.”
When Quincy big man Jeremiah Talton converted a conventional three-point play late in the first quarter to give the Blue Devils an 11-10 lead — their only lead of the contest — Moline’s Brock Harding answered by knocking down an open 3-pointer.
And when the Blue Devils (2-11, 2-10 WB6) trimmed Moline’s lead to two with less than a minute left in the first half, Kyle Taylor hit a 3-pointer from the wing. Quincy then turned the ball over, and Taylor hit a step-back 3 with three seconds left to send the Maroons to the halftime intermission with a 39-31 lead.
“That was huge for us going into halftime, for momentum, especially,” Schimmel said. “It gave us confidence. Then we came out in the third quarter and played really well.”
Quincy’s Brady Rupert hit a corner 3 that cut Moline’s lead to five midway through the third, but Moline reserve Grant Welch answered with a trifecta of his own. Taylor came up with a steal that led to a Harding layup, stretching the Maroons’ lead back to 10.
“They made a 3 to cut it to 5, and then Grant made a 3 from the left wing, and it went from five to eight,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “That was sort of a ‘right back at ya.’ I thought that was a big play.”
Moline (14-3, 10-3 WB6) took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter, and extended its advantage through the final frame.
Schimmel missed his first two shots in the contest and did not score in the first quarter, but he finished with 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range.
“Ever since I was a young kid, it’s been stressed for me to keep shooting,” Schimmel said. “They want me to shoot the ball. That’s given me a lot more confidence. If shots aren’t falling, I’ll try to find other ways to get involved in the game, but I’m going to keep shooting the ball.”
Harding hit four 3-pointers and also finished with 20 points, adding eight assists and five rebounds. Michael Galvin scored 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and Taylor had nine points to go with six rebounds and five steals.
Quincy shot 3-for-15 from beyond the arc. Talton had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Rupert had 13.
The Maroons were 13-for-25 from 3-point range in the contest.
“We’ve really got good shooters,” coach Taylor said. “We’ve got three guys shooting over 40% from 3. We spread it around. Schim can shoot it. Brock can shoot it. Kyle can shoot it. Grant can shoot it. We’ve got four good shooters. When you spread it out, Brock Harding can get to the paint or Rob (Pulliam) can get to the paint and make great plays.”