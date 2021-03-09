Moline shoots down Blue Devils for Big 6 victory

“They made a 3 to cut it to 5, and then Grant made a 3 from the left wing, and it went from five to eight,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “That was sort of a ‘right back at ya.’ I thought that was a big play.”

Moline (14-3, 10-3 WB6) took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter, and extended its advantage through the final frame.

Schimmel missed his first two shots in the contest and did not score in the first quarter, but he finished with 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range.

“Ever since I was a young kid, it’s been stressed for me to keep shooting,” Schimmel said. “They want me to shoot the ball. That’s given me a lot more confidence. If shots aren’t falling, I’ll try to find other ways to get involved in the game, but I’m going to keep shooting the ball.”

Harding hit four 3-pointers and also finished with 20 points, adding eight assists and five rebounds. Michael Galvin scored 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and Taylor had nine points to go with six rebounds and five steals.

Quincy shot 3-for-15 from beyond the arc. Talton had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Rupert had 13.

The Maroons were 13-for-25 from 3-point range in the contest.

“We’ve really got good shooters,” coach Taylor said. “We’ve got three guys shooting over 40% from 3. We spread it around. Schim can shoot it. Brock can shoot it. Kyle can shoot it. Grant can shoot it. We’ve got four good shooters. When you spread it out, Brock Harding can get to the paint or Rob (Pulliam) can get to the paint and make great plays.”

