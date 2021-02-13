Moline shoots lights out in 61-39 victory over UT

What the United Township Panthers did in a big road victory on Tuesday they had done to them on Saturday.
The Moline Maroons enjoyed the home confines of Wharton Field House, shot a remarkable 68% (26 of 38) from the field and surgically picked apart UT's zone defense for three quarters en route to a 61-39 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
Moline coach Sean Taylor was worried about his club's stamina on Saturday, but he had little to fret in the huge bounce-back victory. The Maroons played a furious second half in Friday's overtime loss to Galesburg but showed very little affect from that on Saturday bouncing back from their first loss of the young and strange season.
“We just have great guys who love to play basketball and we have really skilled guys,” said Taylor, almost at a loss for an explanation. “All of our guys are really good shooters, and they made them tonight.”
And the Maroons showed that right from the start.
A back-and-forth battle in which both teams tried to figure out a way to break away took a decided turn midway through the first. UT took a 5-4 lead at the 5:14 mark when Deslah Geadeyan hit a 3-pointer.
The Maroons, however, reeled off 11 of the next 13 points. Rob Pulliam and Ryne Schimmel hit jumpers ahead of a Kyle Taylor triple at the 1:38 mark. Brock Harding and Schimmel followed with buckets and the Maroons had a 15-7 lead at the quarter break after shooting 7-for-11 in the frame.
Moline didn't cool down at all, going 8-for-13 in the second quarter en route to a 33-22 halftime lead. By hitting 8-of-11 shots in the third, Moline's margin grew to 51-35.
“They shoot the ball well, and that's their strength,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his club dropped to 2-1, 1-1 in the Big 6. “What we were trying to get our guys to do for three days is race the ball to them and get them uncomfortable. That was like pulling teeth to do that.”
The Maroons (4-1, 2-1 Big 6) showed balance in the scoring column. Schimmel led the way with 16 points. Harding added 13 and Taylor 12. Michael Galvin added eight on 4-of-4 shooting in the paint, taking advantage of seams in the UT zone defense. Pulliam and Grant Welch each tossed in 6.
Pulliam missed the last 10 minutes of action after suffering the first ankle sprain of his career, but Taylor said it did not appear to be serious.
As impressive as the Maroons were shooting the ball, they showed a different side of their game in icing the contest in the fourth.
Darius Rogers, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a shot with 7:35 left in the game. The Maroons then ran the clock until Galvin hit a bunny with 4:12 left.
UT had just two field goals in the fourth quarter as the Maroons hit all three shots they took and drained three of four free throws in closing out the victory.
“This was huge,” said Taylor of the win. “UT beats Rocky at Rocky and are feeling great about themselves. … This was a great bounce-back win after (Friday) night.”