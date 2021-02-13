Moline shoots lights out in 61-39 victory over UT

Moline didn't cool down at all, going 8-for-13 in the second quarter en route to a 33-22 halftime lead. By hitting 8-of-11 shots in the third, Moline's margin grew to 51-35.

“They shoot the ball well, and that's their strength,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his club dropped to 2-1, 1-1 in the Big 6. “What we were trying to get our guys to do for three days is race the ball to them and get them uncomfortable. That was like pulling teeth to do that.”

The Maroons (4-1, 2-1 Big 6) showed balance in the scoring column. Schimmel led the way with 16 points. Harding added 13 and Taylor 12. Michael Galvin added eight on 4-of-4 shooting in the paint, taking advantage of seams in the UT zone defense. Pulliam and Grant Welch each tossed in 6.

Pulliam missed the last 10 minutes of action after suffering the first ankle sprain of his career, but Taylor said it did not appear to be serious.

As impressive as the Maroons were shooting the ball, they showed a different side of their game in icing the contest in the fourth.

Darius Rogers, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a shot with 7:35 left in the game. The Maroons then ran the clock until Galvin hit a bunny with 4:12 left.