Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Moline prevailed over Downers Grove North 50-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Moline a 22-11 lead over Downers Grove North.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 28-22 deficit.

Downers Grove North showed its spirit while rallying to within 32-27 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Trojans 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on March 3, Moline squared off with O'Fallon in a basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.