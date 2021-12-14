Moline takes down Rockridge as Harding puts together another big night

“They take a lot of quick shots and 3s, so if they don’t hit them consistently, that leads to consecutive stops for us,” Saey said. “But It was a little misleading because yeah we were down nine and feeling pretty good about ourselves, but they can just score it so quickly and so well that it can get in flux like that.”

Moline not only scored quickly but spread the ball around as well. Kyle Taylor and Pulliam started hitting shots, and both were in double figures by the first few minutes of the fourth.

“We had other guys stepping up (instead of just Harding),” Sean Taylor said. “We had really good balance, and to me that’s what we are going to have to do to be really good. We need good balance.”

Bull scored a couple more to get the score down to 65-53 with 3:25 remaining in the game, but Moline closed it out on a 5-0 run.

Moline’s up-tempo offense caused Rockridge problems all night. The Rockets didn’t want to play as fast as the Maroons did, but they had no choice.