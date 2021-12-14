Moline takes down Rockridge as Harding puts together another big night

Every time the door seemed cracked open just enough for Rockridge to sneak back into the game Tuesday, Moline guard Brock Harding closed it with authority.
The junior Maroon, a Div. I recruit, dropped 21 points on 9-12 shooting as Moline did enough to defeat Rockridge 70-53 on Tuesday at Wharton Field House.
“You can only prepare for Brock Harding so much,” Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. “He, Grant (Welch) and Rob (Pulliam) do such a good job of pressuring. We had about nine turnovers over our average. That says more about Moline than it does about us.”
From the start, it was that Moline (6-1) pressure that gave the Maroons the lead. Around half-court the Maroons would jump on Rocket ball-handlers to force errant passes or cause them to run an offense without much organization. Moline finished the game with 18 turnovers.
Harding was the most successful of the bunch, earning steals left and right and taking them back for layups in transition. In the second quarter, Harding had two layups back-to-back. The first he stayed the air for what seemed like seconds, before tossing the ball onto the glass and into the hoop. The second was more skillful, as he went behind his back and then spun to his left to sink another. The second pushed the score to 31-18 and forced a Rockets timeout.
But then two freshmen, Rockridge’s (5-3) Landon Bull and Moline’s Trey Taylor, took over the game. Taylor got hot first, earning offensive boards and fighting his way for buckets in the paint. He finished the game with 10 points and four boards and was a perfect 4-4 from the field.
“We love Trey,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “He keeps getting better by leaps and bounds and he just needs to continue to develop. He’s going to be really good.”
After Trey’s burst in the second, Rockridge was down 41-24. It looked as if the game might start to get ugly before the Rockets' freshman got going. And Bull did it almost the same way, working his way down low and either sinking close shots or earning free throws.
Halfway through the third quarter he had 15 points on 5-6 shooting and had brought the Rockets all the way back to 43-34.
“That was probably his best performance for us,” Saey said. “We know he’s got talent. He’s capable of making shots and getting to his spots. The tough thing with expectations is that now we need it out of him consistently. He proved he can do it, now we want to see him get better and do it on a nightly basis.”
Bull finished with 20 points, a team-high, but Harding and the Maroons responded. Moline took control in the final minutes of the third to take a 56-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
“They take a lot of quick shots and 3s, so if they don’t hit them consistently, that leads to consecutive stops for us,” Saey said. “But It was a little misleading because yeah we were down nine and feeling pretty good about ourselves, but they can just score it so quickly and so well that it can get in flux like that.”
Moline not only scored quickly but spread the ball around as well. Kyle Taylor and Pulliam started hitting shots, and both were in double figures by the first few minutes of the fourth.
“We had other guys stepping up (instead of just Harding),” Sean Taylor said. “We had really good balance, and to me that’s what we are going to have to do to be really good. We need good balance.”
Bull scored a couple more to get the score down to 65-53 with 3:25 remaining in the game, but Moline closed it out on a 5-0 run.
Moline’s up-tempo offense caused Rockridge problems all night. The Rockets didn’t want to play as fast as the Maroons did, but they had no choice.
“It was Moline’s game plan (to go that fast) and that’s why they handed us a nice little defeat there,” Saey said. “We wanted to control the pace a little bit more, but with their pressure it was just so hard to get any sort of offense going to make them guard multiple sides of the floor. They’re a really well coached team and they obviously have some superstars on their team.”
Nate Henry, the Rockets’ superstar and leading scorer (19 points per game), was held to just eight as he picked up four fouls in the second quarter and was forced to sit for a long period of time. The Maroons held Henry to 3-9 shooting from the floor.
“He was a focus and he is a really good player so we wanted to make it hard for him,” Taylor said. “At the same time, he was unselfish and got it to other guys. That is why others had good scoring nights. When he doesn’t score, he can do a lot of things. He is a special player.”
Rockridge’s Carson Klemme finished with 12 points. Moline’s Taylor had 12 and Pulliam dropped 15.
Moline will play next at 7 p.m. when it travels to Quincy to take on the Blue Devils. Rockridge returns to the court at 7 p.m. Friday against Mercer.