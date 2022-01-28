Moline takes down Rocky on the road after late-miscues doom Rocks

Rock Island and Moline … it’s just different.
The longest basketball rivalry in the state of Illinois filled the gym inside Rock Island to an unprecedented level, and it wouldn’t have been right to give the electric crowd anything but a close game.
But for Moline, they were happy to send the Rocky crowd home disgruntled.
Brock Harding dropped 26 and Grant Welch added 19 as Moline defeated Rock Island 68-63 in a game that was ultimately decided after a Rock Island back-court violation with 12 seconds remaining.
After Moline was awarded the ball, the Rocks failed to foul Harding until only 1.5 was left on the clock, essentially allowing Moline extra time to celebrate.
Harding hit both and the large Moline student section rushed the court a few seconds later. It was Moline's 13th win in a row.
After losing to the Rocks at Wharton, the Maroons found payback on the road.
But it wasn't easy. Rocky's Baker Beal scored eight points in the first four and a half minutes. The big man hit two 3s from the top of the key. Amarion Nimmers decided to get in on the action and after converting an and-one layup, Akers secured the rebound on the missed free throw and found Nimmers for the corner 3 on the left side to send the Rocky student section on the other side of the court into a frenzy as the Rocks took a 20-11 lead.
The Maroons stayed in the game because of Grant Welch, who led the team with seven points in the first quarter and didn’t miss a shot.
The biggest difference in the first 12 minutes was that Rock Island out-rebounded the Maroons 14-2. Rocky scored multiple times on second chance opportunities and Moline didn’t grab an offensive board until after the mask timeout in the second quarter.
But then, the turnovers piled up for Rock Island. The Rocks turned it over on three possessions in a row, which ignited the large Moline crowd after Rob Pulliam threw down a dunk after jumping Nimmers' errant pass.
Moline cut the lead down to one point when Beal missed a dunk and Pulliam took it down the court for the slam — and drew the foul. After another defensive stop, Harding took over the next two possessions.
The junior guard drained a 3 from the left wing and then dribbled past the Rocky defense for an easy layup to give Moline the lead and extend it to 32-28. After committing just two fouls in the first quarter, Rock Island committed seven in the second. Two came while Moline was in the bonus, just after a Maroon defender had grabbed a rebound. Moline made all four free throws after that.
Harding also began penetrating the paint with ease, and quickly had a team-high 12 points at the half. Moline’s 14-0 run to end the second quarter put the Maroons up 36-28 at the break.
After a quick start, it looked hard for Rock Island to find an open look.
But things changed quickly in the second half when Rocky began targeting Beal again. The big man had six points before the mask timeout and caused Moline headaches. After dominating the paint three possessions in a row, the Maroons doubled Beal, leaving Cameron Atkinson wide open behind the arc. Atkinson hit it to cut the Moline lead down to 42-41.
Nimmers hit a 3 to give Rock Island the lead and the two teams traded baskets until Moline led 47-46 at the end of the third.
But once again, Moline went on another scoring run to give itself some breathing room. No play was bigger, though, than Pulliam’s double offensive rebound possession that ended with the senior guard converting an and-one to push the lead to nine (57-48) with just over six minutes left in the fourth.
Rock Island made a run, cutting it to 64-63 thanks to a couple buckets by Anderson, but the back-court violation denied the Rocks a chance to the game.