Moline tops bigger Chicago Clark for fourth straight win

Size isn’t the deciding factor in basketball, and the Moline boys continued to show that in their fourth straight win, a 55-50 victory over Chicago Clark in Friday’s final game of the evening in the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons (10-5) didn’t have many answers for the Eagles’ 6-foot-5 senior Coby Weekly, who scored a game-high 20 points, but Moline’s trio of double-figure scorers shot their way to a win to start the new year.
“We’re pretty much undersized every game,” said Kyle Taylor, who scored a team-high 15 points (4 of 6 3s), “We don’t have much height, but we find other ways to make up for it.”
Taylor said toughness, always boxing out and diving for loose balls are a few of the key ingredients it takes to topple teams with higher tangibles.
Brock Harding added 11 points for Moline and Ryne Schimmel had seven of his 10 in the second half after his shot struggled to fall in the first half.
“Coach (Sean Taylor) always tells us we’ve got to handle the ball against pressure … and we’ve got to box out and rebound, no matter who we’re playing,” Harding said, “because we’re never really the bigger team.”
Brandon Stone added (three points, four rebounds) added some toughness to Moline’s starting five and Trey Lee’s effort off the bench led to six points and four boards.
Moline led 13-7 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime before Clark made its run. The Eagles cut the deficit to four points late, but were plagued by turnovers, finishing with 15. Moline had 10.
“We’ve got guys that continually battle. They don’t back down,” coach Taylor said. ‘We shot the ball well from three and we handled the ball, until the last minute and a half.”
Clark had a missed three with just over a minute to play in a four-point game, and was called for an intentional foul on a block attempt as Schimmel was going for a layup. He sunk two free throws to keep it a two possession game. Clark finished 1 of 8 from deep, racking up 18 fouls. Moline was 12 of 17 at the line; Clark was 5 of 9.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore Taylor knows toughness and making shots is key for this team stacking victories in the current stretch.
“We’ve started shooting the ball better,” Taylor said. “Our defense has been really good too.”
Rocks race by Zion Benton: It started like it was a horse race and stayed that way in Friday's fourth game of the Eastbay Shootout as Rock Island outlasted Zion Benton 88-76 at Wharton Field House.
It came down to the Zee-Bees finally getting cold from the perimeter and the Rocks continuing to dominate in the paint to break open a tight game in late stages of the third quarter and start of the fourth.
"It is fun to play that up-and-down game, but at the same time we had to understand we had to settle down and get into our offense," RI senior Taurean Holtam said. "When we set up our offense and run it right we are really hard to defend."
Making the win for the Rocks (11-3) more impressive was doing it without their two most veteran guards. Jordan Rice was out with an ankle injury, suffered late in the title game of the State Farm Classic on Monday. Junior Colton Sigel came down wrong on his ankle on a drive early in the first quarter.
"That was the real key," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "We start without Jordan and then lose Colton, I liked the way we responded. We had a lot of guys who stepped up and did things they don't normally do. Eli (Reese) played really poised against their pressure, Andrew (McDuffy) handled the ball. Everyone did something they don't normally do."
What they did the best was share the basketball. The Rocks had 23 assists on their 31 baskets. Seven players had at least two assists and big men Holtam and Solomon Gustafson led the way with four each, usually passing to one another.
Panthers fall to Waubonsie Valley: United Township coach Ryan Webber swears his team practiced hard and well in the days between the Pekin Tournament and Friday's Eastbay Shootout game against Waubonsie Valley at Wharton Field House.
He figures the UT fans probably thought the Panthers relaxed and enjoyed the extra time around the holidays the way they looked starting the game against a very talented Warriors team.
WV got off to a 13-2 start less than three-and-a-half minutes into the game, and that was enough to send the Warriors (12-1) to a 55-38 win over the Panthers (5-9) at Wharton Field House.