Moline tops bigger Chicago Clark for fourth straight win

"It is fun to play that up-and-down game, but at the same time we had to understand we had to settle down and get into our offense," RI senior Taurean Holtam said. "When we set up our offense and run it right we are really hard to defend."

Making the win for the Rocks (11-3) more impressive was doing it without their two most veteran guards. Jordan Rice was out with an ankle injury, suffered late in the title game of the State Farm Classic on Monday. Junior Colton Sigel came down wrong on his ankle on a drive early in the first quarter.

"That was the real key," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "We start without Jordan and then lose Colton, I liked the way we responded. We had a lot of guys who stepped up and did things they don't normally do. Eli (Reese) played really poised against their pressure, Andrew (McDuffy) handled the ball. Everyone did something they don't normally do."

What they did the best was share the basketball. The Rocks had 23 assists on their 31 baskets. Seven players had at least two assists and big men Holtam and Solomon Gustafson led the way with four each, usually passing to one another.