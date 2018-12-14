On the night of Wharton Field House’s 90th anniversary celebration, the old brickhouse was credited as being the factor of the game in Moline’s 67-56, Western Big 6 victory over rival United Township on Friday night.
“We got off to a great start because we fed off the energy of this crowd,” said Moline senior Drew Wiemers, with 15 points, hitting 7-of-9 free throws on a night in which the Maroons went to the line 33 times.
Moline coach Sean Taylor, too, was willing to give the nod of the deciding factor to the storied Wharton.
“One, it was a great crowd,” the coach began, “and two, it’s a great building, but it is the people who make it a great building. It is one that showed respect to the city and respect to the school in general.
“It gave us a great lift, at the start of the game especially.”
Going into the game, Moline had shot 28 percent on 3-pointers, but in the first half against UT, the Maroons were 6-of-11. That gave that a quick first-quarter start, leading 19-9 after one, and it grew to 16 by halftime, at 40-24.
It looked as if Moline was going to run away from there, but UT showed why it had won seven straight, and came into the game with a 7-1 record and tied with Moline for the WB6 lead at 2-0. The Panthers showed new life in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 18-13 to cut the gap to 11. Then, UT got it to as close at seven, at 61-54, but couldn’t close the distance because of Moline's parade to the line.
Moline was 14-of-22 in the fourth quarter alone. The Maroons were 19-of-33 from the line for the game.
“The thing is, we were able to get to the line,” said Wiemers. “We didn’t shoot great, but we do take a lot of pride in our free throws, practicing them as they translate to games.”
Brody Harding made 5-of-9 from the line, all but one of those in the fourth. Deonte Billups was 6-of-11, 4-of-6 in the final quarter.
“Our big three are shooting something like 77 percent combined from the line,” said Taylor. “Tonight we made them when we had to and that was a key.”
UT battled back with some free-throwing shooting as well, just not as much. The Panthers were 7-of-8 in the third quarter as they made their comeback. An important part of that stretch was when Billups was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct technical foul, giving UT six free throws made out of seven attempts in that possession. Still, that made the score 53-38, and UT had a lot of ground yet to cover.
They did that in the fourth with big man Daveon Ellis scoring seven of his 15 points. Atem Agot had three assists in the fourth quarter as he, too, also scored 15. Sophomore point guard Daslah Geadeyan reached double-figure scoring with 10.
“They put up a great fight,” Wiemers said of UT.
UT coach Ryan Webber not was available for comment postgame, with a half-hour presentation about Wharton after the sophomore game causing a late finish to the varsity game.