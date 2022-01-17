Moline's balanced attack powers past Riverdale; Harding reaches 1K points

Without Riverdale’s leading scorer on the court, Moline made its move to get past the Rams.
The Maroons held a 30-29 lead when Riverdale’s Brandon Stone picked up his third foul, causing the senior guard to sit on the bench the rest of the half. Moline responded by ending the quarter on a 15-4 run to take a double-digit lead into the break.
Moline’s lead continued to swell throughout the game until it earned an 84-66 victory over Riverdale on Monday at the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.
While other Rams such as Andrew Meloan (18 points) and Kye Smeltzly (16 points) stepped up with Stone out, Riverdale was never able to climb out of the hole it fell into the final four minutes of the second quarter.
“Brandon is our leading scorer and has been all season, so we need to make sure we find ways to score without him,” Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said. “(Without Stone), it brings the intensity down a little bit on the defensive end and started that run for them.”
Moline (18-3) got the scoring started when it ran out to a 12-6 lead, but Riverdale responded with two corner 3s to tie the game. The Maroons’ Jasper Obgurn fought for tough points in the paint, scoring all 10 of his points in the first eight minutes to help give Moline a 23-20 lead after the first quarter.
But the second quarter was where things changed.
Brock Harding, who surpassed 1,000 career points by finishing with a team-high 26 points, began converting aggressive drives to the basket and turned steals into easy transition layups. Without Stone on the court, Moline had four turnovers in five possessions to extend the lead from 32-29 to 42-31 in 94 seconds.
“We know that we have a bunch of quick guards, and that they don’t handle the ball great per say, so we decided we wanted to get up and guard,” Harding said. “I thought we did a great job of that.”
The Rams (17-4) went into half with 14 turnovers, and Harding had 18 points.
“Our guys do a good job hawking the ball and communicating with each other,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “We certainly have some deficiencies inside, but we have some guys that can pressure the ball.”
In the third quarter, it was the Rob Pulliam show. The 6-foot-2 senior guard threw down three dunks and scored 14 points in the third quarter — most on transition after turnovers.
“Rob was playing his butt off the whole game, and that just opened stuff up for me and everyone else,” Harding said. “It just makes our team so much better when we are hitting shots.”
In the fourth quarter, it was Grant Welch that had the hot hand. By the end of the game, four Maroons ended the night in double digits — Harding 26, Pulliam 23, Welch 15 and Ogburn 10. Pulliam and Welch helped extend the Maroons lead to over 15 points by the fourth quarter.
“Those two just continue to get better,” Taylor said. “They are good players and can score in different ways. They can both shoot the 3, attack off the dribble and get to the foul line. When you can do that, it makes you hard to guard.”
It was the 10th straight victory for Moline, which has averaged 75 points per game in its first 21 games. It has caused even uptempo teams, such as Riverdale, fits trying to keep up.
“They are going to score a lot of points, they average towards the top of the state in points scored, but we score quite a few points as well so we tried to keep up with them,” Kelly said. “I thought we had some good defensive stops and stands, but (Moline’s) shots were falling and they were at home so it was a tough matchup.”
The Rams’ Zach Duke added 13 points and Stone finished with five. Moline’s Kyle Taylor scored eight.
Moline will play next at 7 p.m. Friday against Galesburg (17-4) at Wharton. Riverdale will try to rebound at 5:30 p.m. against Monmouth-Roseville (11-7) at home.