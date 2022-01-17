Moline's balanced attack powers past Riverdale; Harding reaches 1K points

In the fourth quarter, it was Grant Welch that had the hot hand. By the end of the game, four Maroons ended the night in double digits — Harding 26, Pulliam 23, Welch 15 and Ogburn 10. Pulliam and Welch helped extend the Maroons lead to over 15 points by the fourth quarter.

“Those two just continue to get better,” Taylor said. “They are good players and can score in different ways. They can both shoot the 3, attack off the dribble and get to the foul line. When you can do that, it makes you hard to guard.”

It was the 10th straight victory for Moline, which has averaged 75 points per game in its first 21 games. It has caused even uptempo teams, such as Riverdale, fits trying to keep up.

“They are going to score a lot of points, they average towards the top of the state in points scored, but we score quite a few points as well so we tried to keep up with them,” Kelly said. “I thought we had some good defensive stops and stands, but (Moline’s) shots were falling and they were at home so it was a tough matchup.”

The Rams’ Zach Duke added 13 points and Stone finished with five. Moline’s Kyle Taylor scored eight.