Moline's blitzes past United Township with hot-shooting start

Moline needed a win to stay alive for a share of the conference title, and the Maroons did a little more than that.

Inside a packed, and loud, gym in East Moline on senior night, the Maroons led from start to finish against crosstown rival United Township.

Moline's lead never dropped to single digits after the first quarter as the Maroons cruised to a 74-45 victory over UT on Friday. It was the 17th straight victory for the Moline.

“This is a good time to be playing the best you have been all year,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “This team just gets better. You can see it in practice. Hopefully we keep on improving game by game.”

Moline was at its best in the first quarter. The Maroons shot 8-9 from the field. Brock Harding was 5-6 in the quarter with a team high 11 points. He ended with a game-high 21 and chipped in eight assists, most stylishly his backwards over the shoulder pass to Kyle Taylor.

“We have so many guys that can score the ball, so that got everything started for me,” Harding said. “I was able to go downhill and get my shot going early. The guys found me and that made it easy to score. We played good defense and that gave me fast breaks to score on.”

Harding capped off the impressive quarter with a step back jumper that banked off the glass and in. Harding shrugged, signaling that’s not how he wanted it to go in, but Moline led 21-10 nonetheless.

“Nope,” Harding said when asked if he meant to use the backboard. “But three points is three points. That’s how I was looking at it.”

Moline continued its hot start from the field in the second quarter but did it without Harding. The junior guard was held scoreless in the second, but Moline was still able to build upon its lead. Freshman forward Trey Taylor made all four of his shots inside the paint, most of which were uncontested, for eight points by halftime. Kyle Taylor also earned his way to the charity stripe to score six in the second.

The Maroons began the night 13-15 from the field to build a 31-15 lead by the mask timeout in the second quarter.

“Everyone has been locked in at practice and it shows on the court,” Harding said. “We have five guys that can score. That’s hard to guard at all times.”

UT was able to find its footing after that — to an extent. The Panthers were never able to get it below 10, but they didn’t allow the Maroon lead to grow either. UT went into half down 41-25.

UT’s best offensive strategy in the first half was simply to allow Darius Rogers or Omarion Roberts to attack the basket in isolation. The pair of guards combined for 16 points at the break. Roberts finished with a team-high 19 points.

“Omarion played tough,” United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “He tried to execute our game plan and run our offense the best he could. I was proud of him. He just kept playing and battling.”

Roberts and De’Vontay Wright hit 3s to begin the third quarter and cut the lead down to 47-35. Moline’s offense started sputtering as open shots became harder to find as UT’s man defense locked down the Maroons top scorer. Harding was held scoreless the entire second quarter and the for the first five minutes of the third.

But Harding made sure the Panthers remembered he was there with a 3 on the left wing to give Moline a 50-35 lead. After that, 6-foot-5 forward Maddux Dieckman scored on three straight possessions in the paint against a UT lineup that was small in comparison.

The 9-0 run to end the quarter put Moline up 56-37 at the end of the third. Dieckman ended the night with 12 points.

“Both Maddux and Trey are getting better and better,” Taylor said. “You can see it practice by practice. They keep getting more confident and you could really see that out of Maddux tonight.”

Moline made it 60-37 early in the third and after that the lead never got under 20 points as Moline ended it with the 74-45 final.

Rob Pulliam missed the game with a right ankle injury, but Jasper Ogburn stepped up valiantly for the injured senior with eight points and five rebounds.

Six different Maroons ended the game with eight or more points (Harding 21, Dieckman 12, Kyle Taylor 9, Grant Welch 9, Trey Taylor 8 and Ogburn 8).

“That’s when we are at our best,” Taylor said. “We have four averaging in doubles and Trey and Maddux keep getting better and better each game. I think we are balanced on offense and collectively we are good on defense.”

Moline will play next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Normal Community (26-1) on the road. UT will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Fulton at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.