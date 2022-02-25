Moline's convoy passes Minooka 70-59

Moline grabbed a 70-59 victory at the expense of Minooka on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Minooka started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter.
Moline's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Minooka at the intermission.
The Maroons and the Indians were engaged in a slim affair at 48-37 as the fourth quarter started.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 70-59 tie.
