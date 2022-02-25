 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline's convoy passes Minooka 70-59

  • 0

Moline grabbed a 70-59 victory at the expense of Minooka on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Minooka started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Moline at the end of the first quarter.

Moline's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Minooka at the intermission.

The Maroons and the Indians were engaged in a slim affair at 48-37 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 70-59 tie.

Recently on February 12 , Moline squared up on Normal in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News