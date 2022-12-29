Moline's Freeman and Harding shine but Mt. Carmel wins Pekin tourney

PEKIN -- Moline’s Owen Freeman scored a game-high 25 points. Fellow University of Iowa signee Brock Harding earned a second straight Mr. Hustle Award.

It was not enough against Mt. Carmel in Thursday night’s Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament title game.

The Class 3A ninth-ranked Caravan used a balanced offense and ferocious defense to beat 4A second-ranked Moline 74-61 and repeat as tournament champions in a match-up of two of the state's best teams in their respective classes.

Mt. Carmel (15-1) outscored Moline 46-29 in the second half to snap the latter's 12 game win streak. At one point in the third quarter, the Maroons led by nine with two inside buckets and a dunk from Freeman.

The Caravan proceeded to put up 42 points from that point on.

“We were on the brink of maybe putting it away,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said, “and they just kept at it and they were maybe just a little tougher than us today. That’s something we’ll hopefully learn from and get better at.”

The first quarter was back and forth with Moline (12-2) leading by two points after eight minutes. It was up by as much as eight points in the second before the Caravan rallied to trail 32-28 at the intermission.

Mt. Carmel made nearly all of its open looks in the third and after a Harding missed shot, Lee Marks took the ball the length of the court and made a layup as time expired to put it up 48-45 after three.

Moline got a spark from Grant Welch as he scored nine of his 12 points in the frame. Still, Mt. Carmel led by eight with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the final period.

Taylor thought his team had plenty of energy in the fourth quarter.

“Their defense was exceptional,” Taylor said. “They did a good job of guarding Brock and then being really physical with going inside. We’re going to have to have some other guys step up a little bit. And we have that capability and I think we’ll learn from this and keep on getting better.”

Jasper Ogburn scored all seven of his points in the first half and fouled out late in the game for Moline and Treyvon Taylor added six points.

No one scored off the bench for the Maroons.

Freeman finished 10 of 12 from the field while Harding was 2 of 12 from deep as Moline finished 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Taylor thought Mt. Carmel shot it well as the Ciaravino brothers combined to go 8 of 18 from deep.

“They can flat out shoot it and they didn’t miss many open looks,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to do a better job of taking away those open looks.”

The individual awards for Harding and Freeman are nice, but team titles are the ultimate goal.

“They want to win. They’re ultra competitors, so they would trade whatever they got for the trophy,” Taylor said. “It’s a growth process, and I think we’ll grow from this.”

Taylor said the team will rest up after four games in three days before diving right back into Western Big 6 Conference play with a match-up at United Township on Jan 6. The next day, Moline takes on a Vashon team out of St. Louis that has won two straight state championships.

“We go from the frying pan to the fire,” Taylor said, “and I don’t think our guys want it any other way.”