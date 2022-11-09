Moline's Freeman, Harding ink futures with Hawkeyes

It’s now official — Moline’s Brock Harding and Owen Freeman are headed to the Hawkeyes.

Both Harding and Freeman signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday at Wharton Field House to ink their futures to the University of Iowa’s basketball program.

It’s not every day that teammates take the same college path.

“We are super close to each other, so it makes it even more special,” Harding said. “You don’t see two kids going D-1 on the same team very often, and especially to the same school, but we both felt the love there and thought (Iowa) had a family atmosphere. We are excited to continue that and add to the Hawkeye family when we get there.”

Freeman, a 6-foot-11 power forward, committed to the Hawkeyes last October. The senior transferred from Bradley-Bourbonnais this summer after earning Associated Press first-team all-state honors his junior season. He averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in his final year with the Boilermakers.

“This means a lot because I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid,” said Freeman, who was an AAU teammate of Harding's. “Committing early meant this has been a long wait (to make it official), but now it’s a weight off of my shoulders and a dream come true.”

Harding, a 6-foot point guard, scored 19.3 points per game and had a team-high 186 assists for a Moline squad last season that won its first regional title since 2018. Harding passed 1,000 career points in January of his junior season.

“It’s awesome (to sign with Iowa),” Harding said. “Ever since I committed back in June I knew it was where I wanted to be after talking with the coaches. Finally making it official is a dream come true and I’m so excited to be a Hawkeye.

“Growing up 45 minutes away, I always got to go to games growing up as a kid. Now, I get to be a part of that team and atmosphere.”

The Maroons are regarded as a top team in Class 4A this season after winning the Hoop Mountain Shootout and defeating teams such as Glenbrook South and Whitney Young in the Ridgewood Live Event this summer. Whitney Young was the Class 4A state runner-up last season and Glenbrook South won a sectional title.

“Getting to state is a big (goal), because everyone talks about how we have to get there and that expectations for us are high or whatever, but our teams’ expectations are the highest,” Harding said. “We are working every day and we see the end goal. We want to get better every day.

"Everyone knows about Owen and I, but we have five people on the court at all times who are great players. That’s what makes our team special.”