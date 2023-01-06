Moline's Freeman wakes up in second half to take down UT

Owen Freeman was frustrated.

Moline's 6-foot-11 power forward was facing a physical United Township defense and had just two points through the first 14 minutes of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference clash at the Panther Den.

At times, three Panthers were tasked with guarding the University of Iowa commit in the paint. The senior didn’t even touch the ball for the first five minutes.

But once Freeman took over, Moline used his size inside to escape with a 56-47 victory over the hosting Panthers. Freeman finished with a game-high 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Freeman simply turned it on.

“My mindset just switched to ‘I gotta score,’” Freeman said. “I went into that mentality. I mean, the energy in here was just insane.”

Moline (13-3, 5-0 WB6) trailed by as many as six in the second quarter after UT went on an 11-1 run to take a 24-18 lead, but Freeman scored the final five points of the half to cut the deficit to 24-23 at the break.

“They held us to 23, but we held them to 24 (at half),” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “I thought both teams played really well defensively, but in the third, we started to get a couple buckets. It wasn’t anything fancy, but we executed. And more importantly, we got stops on the other end and build a lead in the third.”

The first five minutes out of the halftime break were the difference. UT (12-4, 2-3 WB6) cut the deficit to two points multiple times at the start of the fourth, but the Panthers were never able to overcome a 14-1 Moline run to begin the second half.

The Maroons forced four turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half and made all 14 points of their points either at the line or in the paint. Grant Welch (9 points) and Jasper Ogburn (8 points) joined Freeman to give Moline a 37-25 lead midway through the third.

“That says a lot about us,” Freeman said. “We came out down one, but won that third quarter. We kept our composure and showed that we are maturing every day and learning from our mistakes. I’m proud of us.”

The game got chippy, and chirpy, at times in the third and fourth quarters, but Moline kept calm and never forced any offensive possessions or committed unnecessary fouls. Freeman stayed aggressive on the defensive end and collected three blocks in the third when UT tried to find its footing by attacking the inside.

“(UT) wanted to make that game a little ugly, and they were very physical, but I thought we kept our composure,” Taylor said. “We were able to execute when we needed.”

UT responded with a 13-2 run after De’Vontay Wright (11 points) hit his third 3 of the game and Omarion Roberts (12 points) started making his shots, and the Panthers cut it to 40-38 with just over six minutes remaining.

The Panthers were out-rebounded 24-13, but physicality and clutch shots from beyond the arc kept UT within striking distance from start to finish.

“We know we were undersized, so we just tried to play with our hearts,” Roberts said. “We wanted to leave it all on the floor tonight. This was the last one (at home against Moline), and we knew we were at a height disadvantage.”

UT's Caeden Terrell (9 points) knocked down a 3 late to make it a 51-47 game, but Moline and Brock Harding (11 points) sealed it at the free throw line.

UT’s Bristol Lewis added 10 points and gave the Panthers four scorers with nine or more. UT’s 47 were the most points Moline has given up in conference play.

“Wright got hot early, so we wanted to guard him a little better (going forward),” Taylor said. “I thought we did a good job on that, but they have so many weapons that can shoot it. Lewis and Roberts are hard to guard, but I think we did well.”

The Panthers challenged the Maroons more than any other WB6 opponent so far, but Moline knew it was going to have to work for the victory inside a sold-out gym at United Township High School.

“This was a huge game,” Freeman said. “UT is a top team in the Western Big 6, so this means a lot. I don’t feel like we’ve been playing our best lately, but we just have to keep learning and get ready for tomorrow.”

