Moline's Harding and Rock Island's Nimmers earn AP all-state honors

Moline's Brock Harding and Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers found themselves toward the top of many Western Big 6 statistical leaderboards after the 2021-22 season.

That's why it shouldn't come as a shock that the pair picked up Illinois Associated Press all-state honors Wednesday.

Harding was a second team pick in Class 4A and Nimmers earned a spot on the second team in Class 3A. They were the only WB6 players on first or second teams.

Nimmers concluded his high school career with an impressive senior year. The senior guard led the conference in scoring for the second straight season (23.9 points per game), which included a 45-point performance against Dubuque Hempstead — breaking a school record that was set back in 1981 (Mike Reid).

He also earned a spot on the all-conference first team Tuesday as well as the State Farm Holiday Classic all-tournament team in December.

Rocky’s ball-handler collected 24 steals and averaged six rebounds per game in conference play, which ranked third and fourth in the league. Nimmers shot 57.1% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc during his senior season.

Nimmers crossed the 1,000 point mark on Jan. 11 against Galesburg with a team-high 24-point performance, and finished second all-time in points scored in Rock Island history.

Harding, who is known to have an intense workout schedule, earned the second team all-state spot after earning honorable mention honors last season.

The Maroon junior guard was also named to the first team all-conference Tuesday and was an IBCA all-state member last season. He was complemented by Grant Welch, Kyle Taylor and Rob Pulliam, who all earned all-conference honors as well.

“It’s great because it shows that a lot of the hard work is paying off,” Harding said. “This is the second year that I have got it, so it was another cool thing to see. But I mean, my teammates kind of made it happen for me. They helped me get all my buckets and helped us win games. My teammates were definitely a big part of it."

Harding, who has offers from Colorado State, Drake, Appalachian State, Bradley and more, led the up-tempo Maroons in scoring with 20.8 points per game. He surpassed 1,000 career points with a 26-point performance against Riverdale on Jan. 17.

“I think we were a fun team to watch because we just got up and down the court super fast and scored a lot of points,” Harding said. “I think the fans really enjoyed that. We weren’t super big, but we ran. That’s what got us those wins.”

He also dished out a 6.2 assists per game (4.9 in WB6 play, second most), and swiped 25 steals in conference play. He guided Moline to 28 wins — including 17 straight at one point — which tied Moline’s school record for most wins in a season.

“That team we had, it just made it such an ease to play and win games,” Harding said. “We had five guys on the court that knew how to play basketball and knew how to play defense — that’s what led to my personal stats. We spread the court so much and my assists numbers were up there because we had dudes that could score and finished at the bucket. It was super fun to play with those dudes because they loved winning as much as I did.”

Moline’s electric point guard will try and break the school scoring record next season, but one team goal is still on his mind.

“It’ll be another one of our goals to win conference,” Harding said. “We came up a little short because we had a little spurt there where we lost two in a row which hurt us, but I feel that our team next year is going to be locked in from the start and not take anything for granted.

"We will be ready to go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.