Moline's Harding commits to Iowa basketball

The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting another Quad-City native.

Moline’s Brock Harding announced his commitment to Fran McCaffery’s program via Twitter on Thursday night with the caption “Dreams to reality! I’m a Hawkeye!”

Harding announced he had been offered by the Hawkeyes on Monday.

He will join Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers who enrolled as a preferred walk-on in May.

The 2023 recruit will join new Moline teammate Owen Freeman in Iowa City next season. Freeman transferred from Bradley Bourbonnais High School this offseason.

On the court, Harding excelled as a passer and defender to back up impressive offensive statistics. The junior Maroon was named first team all-metro after averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 assists per game. The first team All-WB6 selection drained 37 3-pointers in league action and racked up 93 steals. Harding shot 82% from the charity stripe.

He was instrumental in Moline’s 17-game winning streak that resulted in a second-place finish in the conference. Harding combined for 56 points in back-to-back WB6 victories over Rocky and Quincy in late January/early February.

Harding has been lauded by both his trainer, Jordan Delp, and high school coach, Sean Taylor, on his relentless work ethic. After starting work with Delp in eighth grade, Harding began waking up and walking into Wharton Field House at 6 a.m. every morning to put up 500 to 600 shots before getting ready for class.

Harding also held offers from Loyola Chicago, Colorado State, Bradley, Appalachian State, Saint Louis, Illinois State and Cal Poly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.