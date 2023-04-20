This past year saw the Moline High School boys' basketball team make history with its first IHSA state championship.

On Thursday, the chief architect of the Maroons' golden season achieved another historic first for the program.

Senior point guard Brock Harding was named Illinois Mr. Basketball for the 2022-23 season. He becomes the first Moline player to achieve that honor, and just the third in Western Big 6 history.

Finishing a four-year varsity career with 1,950 points, fourth in Big 6 history, Harding joins Rock Island's Chasson Randle (2011) and Quincy's Bruce Douglas (1982) as the only conference players to be named Mr. Basketball.

"I found out when Coach (Sean) Taylor came over last night and told me," Harding said Thursday. "It was just surreal. You think about it, and people tell you that you have a chance, and it's something you think is possible. But until it happens — until Coach Taylor told me — you don't know how real it is.

"This morning at school, I kept thinking about how crazy it is, to think that my name is going to be on that list."

Averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds, the 5-foot-11 Harding stood tall as he led the Maroons to a 35-3 record, setting both a team record and the mark for the most single-season wins in Western Big 6 history.

Quincy's 1981 Class AA state-title team had the previous standard with a 33-0 finish.

In Champaign, Harding set a record for most points in a state final when he scored 28 in the Maroons' 59-42 win over Lisle Benet Academy. That broke the mark of 25 points scored by Quincy's Keith Douglas in the 1979 Class AA finals.

Against Benet, he hit seven of 11 shots — including three of six 3-point attempts — and was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

In Moline's 50-36 semifinal win over Downers Grove North, Harding had 21 points along with six rebounds. In the two state tournament wins, he was ice-cold from the foul line, hitting 19 of 23 free throws.

Not only did Moline win its first state championship, it reached the title game for just the third time in its history. The Maroons finished second in 1943 and 1951 in the old one-class system.

"It's still kind of hard to think that we're the team on top this year," Harding said. "No one else in the history of Moline basketball had done what we did, and we're going to be up there for the rest of our history."

Testifying to the strength of this year's Moline squad, Harding was not the only Maroon under consideration for the Mr. Basketball honor.

Classmate and fellow University of Iowa signee Owen Freeman was also one of the candidates. In his lone season in the maroon and white, Freeman averaged 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and had 27 blocked shots in 14 Big 6 games to lead the league.

"Not many teams can say they have two guys on the list who have a chance to win it," Harding stated. "This only cements Moline as a school whose athletics are among the best in the state. We've got the title to go along with all of the individual accolades."

Harding's Maroons also join Randle's Rocks in another exclusive club. Before Moline this season, Rock Island was the only other Illinois Quad Cities boys' basketball team to win state when it captured the 3A crown in 2011.

Douglas's Quincy team of '82 finished third in Class AA, having had a 64-game winning streak snapped in the state finals. The Blue Devils had won the state championship the prior season. Only three Big 6 teams have won state titles.

"It's quite an award for Brock, and he's very well deserving of it," said Taylor, who for his part became just the second coach in IHSA history to win state titles at two schools in two classes; he led Shelbyville to the 1996 Class A state title.

He joins Thom Sigel in that club. In addition to Rock Island's 2011 state crown, Sigel guided Rock Falls to the 1999 Class A championship.

"I think that when you look at who it goes to, historically it's been teams that have gone a long way," Taylor continued. "That shows a lot about our team, and about having Brock leading our team. All individual awards tend to have a team aspect to them."

With Freeman also in the running for Mr. Basketball alongside Harding, Taylor had some initial reservations.

"I thought the most difficult thing about that would be Brock and Owen getting votes from each other, and someone else would get it," he said. "Those are two great individuals and team guys. Having both of them up for consideration reflects well on both of them."

Harding himself is quick to admit that winning, and winning on the state's biggest stage, is the primary factor in opening the doors to accolades such as this.

"If you don't win," he said, "number one, the game's not fun. Number two, you don't get considered for anything like this."

Harding's Mr. Basketball award joins a lengthy list of achievements from this past season.

He was named the Western Big 6's Most Valuable Player, and was a first team Class 4A All-State pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Ultimately, Harding feels that the entire 2022-23 Moline roster — from its starting five all the way down the bench — shares in these honors.

"One hundred percent," he stated emphatically. "I wouldn't be here if not for the other 15 guys who came to practice with me every day. It can't always be fun being on the scout team, playing the role of other teams and giving us looks and getting us ready for the next game.

"But in the end, everyone's role on this team was huge."