Moline's Harding, Rockridge's Henry both first-team IBCA All-State

With one more season still to go in his prep basketball career, Moline High School junior guard Brock Harding continues to add to an already-impressive resume.

Recently named by the Illinois Associated Press as a second-team all-state player in Class 4A, the Maroons' standout went one better courtesy of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Harding was named as a Class 4A first-team IBCA All-State selection after a season in which he averaged 20.8 points per game and went over the 1,000-point career scoring mark.

His efforts helped lead the Maroons to a 28-5 record, a runner-up finish behind 4A Elite Eight qualifier Quincy in the Western Big 6 Conference, and their third regional title in the last five postseasons, the first since 2018.

Another area boys' hoops standout to earn first-team all-state honors from the IBCA was Rockridge senior forward Nate Henry.

A first-team Class 2A Illinois AP All-State pick, the Rockets' leading scorer and rebounder (17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 steals per game) repeated that IBCA feat.

Scoring over 1,500 points in his four-year varsity career, the Augustana College-bound Henry helped guide Rockridge to a 27-8 finish this past season that was capped with a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign.

Along the way, Henry and the Rockets shared first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with Riverdale (25-7), then captured their first regional, sectional and super-sectional trophies since their 2A state runner-up campaign of 2016.

Two other area standouts earned second-team IBCA honors.

Rock Island senior guard Amarion Nimmers was a second-team Class 3A pick after helping lead the 22-10 Rocks to a third-place finish in a tight Western Big 6 race and their third regional title in the last four postseasons, advancing to the sectional title game.

Like Harding, Nimmers broke the 1,000-point threshold this season as he averaged 23.9 points per game to lead the Big 6 in scoring for the second consecutive season.

In Class 1A, Fulton sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff earned second-team kudos to add to his status as an AP All-State honorable mention choice. Damhoff's 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game helped the Steamers finish 29-4, setting a single-season team record for wins. Fulton also went 12-0 to win the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division in its first year as league members.

Moline's Taylor, Geneseo's Lewis named third team: Two more of the Western Big 6's best earned third-team IBCA All-State honors.

Moline senior guard Kyle Taylor was a 4A third-team pick, with Geneseo junior guard Bristol Lewis being likewise honored in Class 3A.

Also in 3A, Rock Island senior forward Marieon Anderson was a special mention pick.

In 2A, Kewanee senior guard Niko Powe earned third-team honors. Averaging 19 points per game, Powe set the Boilermakers' single-game scoring record, dropping 50 points against Spring Valley Hall on Feb. 11.

Also in 2A, Riverdale senior guard Brandon Stone earned special mention honors.

In Class 1A, a pair of Lincoln Trail Conference standouts were honored. United senior guard Cormaic Flynn was named to the third team, while Ridgewood senior guard Lucas Kessinger was a special mention pick.

