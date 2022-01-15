Moline's Pulliam takes care of business at Eastbay Shootout

It's only the third annual Eastbay Classic at Wharton Field House, but it already feels like a Quad-City staple.
After Rock Island's thrilling double overtime victory in the game before, Moline overcame a 13-point deficit against Carmel Catholic for its second victory of the day. The Maroons also trailed against Waubonsie Valley before taking charge in the second quarter.
Read for a recap of Moline's day at the Eastbay Shootout:
Moline 68, Waubonsie Valley 55: It would have made sense if Moline had begun to falter when Brock Harding, the Maroons’ leader scorer, picked up his third foul, causing Harding to sit on the bench for the final 5:50 of the second quarter of their first of two games Saturday at the Eastbay Shootout.
But Moline didn’t falter. In fact, the Maroons played better.
It was a tie game when Harding left the floor, but by the half the Maroons had built a 32-21 advantage over Waubonsie Valley. Senior guard Rob Pulliam was to thank for that — jumping three passes for steals and scoring 11 points with Harding on the bench.
Moline rode its 18-5 second quarter the rest of the way to defeat Waubonsie Valley 68-55 at Wharton Field House.
“I think we went on a 15-4 run during the final six minutes of the second quarter,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Rob Pulliam was really good. He was really active at the chaser spot and did a phenomenal job creating some pressure.”
Without its best natural scorer on the court, Moline (16-3) opted to find other ways to the bucket. The one that worked, and stuck for the next six minutes, was a full-court press that swarmed Warrior ball handlers at half court. Pulliam and Kyle Taylor had a field day in the second quarter, forcing 12 turnovers by half and giving the Maroons their biggest lead of the day at that point. Pulliam had 13 at the break.
“I knew they were being loose with the ball, so I wanted to get in the passing lanes and be long with my arms to try and get deflections and steals. Just be aggressive, honestly. I knew with (Harding) being out, because he is our floor general, I had to do what I do. I wanted to play aggressive on defense because that will lead to offense.”
Moline ended the game with four scorers in double digits (Pulliam 19, Harding 14, Taylor 14 and Grant Welch 10).
“I love the balance we have,” Taylor said. “We have four that are averaging in doubles on the year and that’s why teams have to pick their poison. If they focus on Brock, which this team did, we have a lot of other options. Rob had a really good game, and Grant and Kyle had good games. Trey Taylor had another good game, too. We have guys that are getting better and better.”
Waubonsie Valley’s (10-8) Jackson Langendorf became a problem for Moline in the second half, though. The 6-foot-6 junior forward drove with purpose to the bucket and was able to cut the Moline lead down to eight points multiple times. Langendorf finished with 18 points.
“I don’t know if we succeeded well enough (at stopping Langendorf), but we knew if we put too much focus on him he is a really good passer and they have shooters,” Taylor said. “We didn’t want to give up open 3s when we overcommit to help, so just like teams have to pick their poisons on us, we have to pick ours. I thought he did a great job and I told him afterward he did a great job scoring the basketball.”
Every time the Warriors cut into the Maroons’ lead, Moline responded. Leading 42-34 late in the third, Harding sunk a three from the right wing and immediately followed it up with a steal and a bucket. Then came another steal on the inbounds pass that led to two free throws. In just a matter of seconds it was 50-32, and Moline never looked back.
“When they cut it to eight, we just had an answer,” Taylor said. “Whether it was Rob, Kyle, or Brock, we made our shots. And we made our foul shots. We were five for five in the fourth quarter. I thought we did a good job on curtailing their runs.”
How was Moline able to get buckets when it mattered? Pulliam made it sound simple.
“We work hard in practice, so with that being said, if we need a score – it’s getting done.”
Pulliam threw it down for the one-hand slam, and drew a whistle, to make it 61-50 with 3:38 to go. After that, the lead never got under 10. Moline has now won eight straight.
“Our guys just keep on getting better,” Taylor said. “They are working every day to do that. I think every one of our guys are making strides.”
Moline 78, Carmel Catholic 66: For the second time Saturday, the Maroons relied on Pulliam when it mattered most in their nightcap.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard threw down three vicious dunks to spark an 18-4 scoring run to overcome a two-point deficit late in the fourth to defeat Carmel Catholic 75-66 in the Eastbay Shootout. It was the Maroons’ second victory of the day.
Pulliam scored nine fourth quarter points, but Grant Welch dropped a team-high 27 and Brock Harding tallied 21 in an impressive Moline victory that required answer after answer.
Carmel Catholic jumped out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and dominated the boards and controlled the physicality. It only got worse for the Maroons as the Corsairs went up 26-13 early in the second by hitting five shots from beyond the arc.
But things quickly changed when Carmel Catholic coach, Zack Ryan, was called for a technical after protesting a foul call on a Kyle Taylor shot attempt. Taylor took advantage by hitting four free throws in a row, and then Grant Welch laid a shot off the glass and in for a six point possession.
After that, the two teams traded baskets for the next quarter and a half. Moline began making more shots, but couldn’t get any stops. Carmel had 10 made 3-pointers by the end of the third to answer the deep ball from the Welch and the Maroons.
Harding hit a step back turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Moline a 60-58 lead after the third quarter.
Trailing 62-60 with four minutes left, the Maroons responded once again with an 11-2 run to pull away from the Corsairs to eventually earn the 78-66 final. Moline has now won nine straight games.