Moline's Pulliam takes care of business at Eastbay Shootout

“I think we went on a 15-4 run during the final six minutes of the second quarter,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “Rob Pulliam was really good. He was really active at the chaser spot and did a phenomenal job creating some pressure.”

Without its best natural scorer on the court, Moline (16-3) opted to find other ways to the bucket. The one that worked, and stuck for the next six minutes, was a full-court press that swarmed Warrior ball handlers at half court. Pulliam and Kyle Taylor had a field day in the second quarter, forcing 12 turnovers by half and giving the Maroons their biggest lead of the day at that point. Pulliam had 13 at the break.

“I knew they were being loose with the ball, so I wanted to get in the passing lanes and be long with my arms to try and get deflections and steals. Just be aggressive, honestly. I knew with (Harding) being out, because he is our floor general, I had to do what I do. I wanted to play aggressive on defense because that will lead to offense.”

Moline ended the game with four scorers in double digits (Pulliam 19, Harding 14, Taylor 14 and Grant Welch 10).