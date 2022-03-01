Moline's season comes to an end against Normal Community

PEKIN — Moline's biggest weakness was exposed at the worst time.

The Maroons displayed their speed and athleticism all season long, but how Moline responded to bigger and taller teams remained uncertain.

The answer was provided sternly against Normal Community in the Class 4A sectional semifinals. The Ironmen never trailed and the Maroons’ season came to an end with a 61-44 defeat to Normal. It was Moline’s largest defeat of the year.

Normal (33-1) out-rebounded Moline 29-16 and held the Maroons to their lowest scoring total of the season because of a combination of long, athletic guards and large bodies in the paint.

“It’s not just (Normal’s height), but it’s their strength, too,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "They can move, they are quick. They probably have three Division-I basketball players on that team and two of them are 6-foot-8. That’s just a hard thing to go against. It’s a big reason why they are 33-1 and have a chance to go compete for a trophy.”

The No. 3 ranked Ironmen had three scorers in double digits (Trey Redd 15, Jaheem Webber 13 and Zachary Cleveland 10), but Moline only had one with eight or more — Brock Harding. The Maroon junior guard finished with a team-high 28, but the rest of the team shot 6-25 from the field.

“We just didn’t make shots,” Sean Taylor said. “I thought we got some looks, but we just didn’t make enough. (Normal’s) defense has a lot to do with that. They can extend the perimeter when you drive and they have shot blockers inside. We needed to score the ball and weren’t able to do that.”

The only one able was Harding, who struggled in the first half but scored 19 of Moline’s 31 second half points.

“I thought we did a really good job on Harding, but he still ended up with 28,” Normal Community coach Dave Witzig said. “I felt like we did everything we could, but he did a good job. We did a good job on their other shooters, though. When they got past our guards, we had a 6-foot-8 guy in the paint.”

The tall duo that gave Moline fits was Cleveland and Webber. The pair combined for 25 points and 16 rebounds — as well as seven dunks. Their height was just too big of an obstacle for a Moline group whose tallest starter is 6-foot-4 freshman Trey Taylor.

Things went immediately south for Moline after it started the game with three straight turnovers. Normal took full advantage and jumped ahead 7-0 before two minutes had been played. Normal’s Trey Redd jumped a Harding pass and jogged down the court for the easy layup, forcing Sean Taylor to call timeout.

The Maroons responded with a 7-0 run themselves after playing good defense on the next two possessions. Harding hit a driving layup before causing a steal and draining a 3 on the other end. A Pulliam jumper tied it.

But the Ironmen ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and Moline finished the quarter with one more shot from the field (6) than turnovers (5).

The second quarter was where the game was ultimately decided. The Maroons scored just four points — and turned it over four times. Normal’s Braylon Roman got two buckets in the final minutes and the Ironmen’s lead swelled to 27-13 by half.

The Maroons scored more points in the third quarter than the entire first half, but only caught up one point. Normal’s Redd and Webber began to score easily inside on an exhausted Moline defense as Harding tried his best to keep Moline in it.

Moline trailed 41-28 after three. Harding had 19.

The game was never competitive in the fourth, but tempers flared after a couple of flashy dunks by the Ironmen. The officials were quick to shut it down, and the game ended 61-44 a few minutes later.

“Our guys competed every second,” Sean Taylor said. “We certainly didn’t back down tonight. I thought we did a great job. We didn’t lose because we didn’t compete. We lost because they made more buckets than we did. It wasn’t a lack of will or try. “

Rob Pulliam, who scored 22 in Moline’s regional final victory over Minooka on Friday, was limited to just five points on seven shot attempts. He missed Moline’s first game against Normal on Feb. 12, a 60-47 loss, but the Ironmen were able to shut down one of Moline’s best offensive weapons.

“Pulliam had some moves and got around us a few times, but other than that we did a good job staying in front of him,” Witzig said. “We were able to get out on their other shooters because we have a 6-foot-8 guy protecting the rim. That makes it much easier.”

It was the final game for Pulliam and Kyle Taylor. The Maroons ended the year 28-5 and coach Sean Taylor credited the seniors for helping this Maroon team improve over the past four years.

“They’ve done so much, I mean, you talk about the great tradition at Moline and leaving a legacy and I think they have done that,” Sean Taylor said. “And not just by winning games, but establishing a culture and building on the tradition. Not just on the court, but they are great people. You can’t say enough good things about them.”

