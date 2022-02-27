 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's Iowa boys substate final capsule

  • Updated
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is defended by Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a MAC game earlier this season at Davenport West High School. Gilbert and the Sabers play for a trip to the state tournament Monday night.

Central DeWitt (17-6) vs. Solon (15-9)

What: Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 final

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mount Vernon High School

Twitter: @TBrownsports

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 8 in Des Moines.

Need to know: Central DeWitt is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since its runner-up squad in 2014. The Sabers have won six of their last seven games, including postseason wins over Grinnell and Cedar Rapids Xavier. Post Shawn Gilbert, coming off a career-high 45 points in the win over the Saints, is second in Class 3A scoring at 23.7 points per game. ... Solon beat Center Point-Urbana (42-32) and upset state-ranked Washington (48-44 in overtime). The Spartans, vying for their first state trip since 2016, have held their last 12 foes below 50 points. Sophomore Jake Benzing leads Solon in scoring at 9.7 points per game.

— Matt Coss

