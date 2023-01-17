Monmouth-Roseville squeezes past Port Byron Riverdale 59-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Monmouth-Roseville's direction just enough to squeeze past Port Byron Riverdale 59-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 71-58 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 6 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.
