 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monmouth United routs Orion 69-34
0 Comments

Monmouth United routs Orion 69-34

  • 0

Monmouth United rolled past Orion for a comfortable 69-34 victory at Monmouth United High on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Red Storm moved in front of the Chargers 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Storm's shooting pulled ahead to a 39-18 lead over the Chargers at the half.

The Red Storm's power showed as they carried a 52-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News