Monmouth United routs Orion 69-34

Monmouth United rolled past Orion for a comfortable 69-34 victory at Monmouth United High on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Red Storm moved in front of the Chargers 19-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Storm's shooting pulled ahead to a 39-18 lead over the Chargers at the half.
The Red Storm's power showed as they carried a 52-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
