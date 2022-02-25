 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth United squeezes past Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Monmouth United didn't mind, dispatching Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

In recent action on February 19, Monmouth United faced off against Galva and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Annawan on February 19 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For more, click here.

Monmouth United broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over Woodhull Al/Cam.

The Red Storm fended off the Aces' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

