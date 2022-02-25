Monmouth United squeezes past Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Monmouth United didn't mind, dispatching Woodhull Al/Cam 44-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 19, Monmouth United faced off against Galva and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Annawan on February 19 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For more, click here.
Monmouth United broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead over Woodhull Al/Cam.
The Red Storm fended off the Aces' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.