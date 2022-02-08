Monticello outlasts Camanche 53-40

Playing with a winning hand, Monticello trumped Camanche 53-40 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 8.
The start wasn't the problem for Camanche, who began with a 16-10 edge over Monticello through the end of the first quarter.
Monticello's offense moved to a 25-21 lead over Camanche at the half.
In recent action on February 1, Monticello faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche took on Bellevue on February 1 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
