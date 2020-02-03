Morning Star makes big leap on court

"The conversations we have in the car are awesome," Scholl said. "It is anything from basketball to movies. You learn about your teammates even more than just a regular bus ride where everybody has their head phones on and are sitting at the back of the bus by themselves."

Sandry has tried to instill that team mentality.

DeVries leads the Mustangs in scoring at 15.4 points per game, followed by Scholl (11.1), Jackson Trotter (8.8) and Bohonek (8.7).

"Everything is team-oriented," Sandry said. "When I played, we had three guys that were really good. If one of us had a bad night, we didn't usually win. There wasn't that team culture.

"When you walk in the gym and look at our group, we look like an average or below average team. When you play us, we're totally different. We work the ball and play good team defense."

Scholl said that is the biggest difference between now and his freshman season.

"Before coach Sandry came in, there were no set plays," Scholl stated. "It was all isolation and 'I' basketball."

Sandry, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, believes this is just a starting point for Morning Star. Of the 19 players in the program (varsity and junior varsity), there are only four seniors.

"To have a program that not only has the numbers to have a program, but to compete consistently at a decent level and gain respect of opponents across the state, is my goal," Sandry said. "We want to compete and grow as a team, but we also want to develop good men. That's my vision."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.