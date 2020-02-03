Morning Star makes big leap on court

They have only around 40 students in the high school. They don't have a regulation-size basketball court. They pile into mini-vans for their road games.
Morning Star Academy, a Christian education school in Bettendorf, might not have the numbers, facilities or transportation luxuries that other programs across the state possess.
Still, that has not prevented coach Skyler Sandry's team from having success.
Morning Star entered the week with a 12-1 record. Many of those wins are against teams in the Northern Illinois Christian Conference, a league comprised of private schools in eastern Illinois and western Illinois.
"Not many people know who we are since we're such a small school and don't have a lot of contact with public schools," senior Garrett DeVries said.
This season, however, Morning Star has four Iowa public schools on its schedule and will compete in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 1A postseason tournament later this month.
Morning Star has victories over Calamus-Wheatland (56-54) and Tipton (52-50). It lost to Lone Tree (70-53) and will play top-ranked Easton Valley next week.
"We feel we're just as good as those teams," senior Zach Scholl said. "The coaches instill that in us and we firmly believe it. Some teams do laugh at us that have never seen us, but we proceed to beat them."
Sandry played for his father, Bill, at Morning Star. The school was a member of the Big East Conference.
But following Sandry's graduation in 2012, the Mustangs disbanded varsity sports.
"About two or three years after that, they brought back the program but never rejoined the state officially or rejoined a conference," Sandry said.
Sandry accepted the head coaching position last year. He refused to do so unless he could build a program that went deeper than three months a year and could play schools outside the NICC.
The players were on board.
Sandry brought the players in for a camp this past summer. The schedule has been beefed up.
"Those games against the 1A schools mean a lot, gives us a lot of confidence," freshman Luke Bohonek said. "Those games make us better. We enjoy the competitiveness of it."
With no gym, the team practices at Beyond the Baseline, a sports training facility in west Davenport, or at Coram Deo Bible Church on East 53rd Street in Davenport.
"Coram Deo has been a huge blessing," Sandry said. "They let us practice here for free and it is like five minutes from the school."
There are no buses, so the team travels to games in two mini-vans, one owned by Sandry's parents and the other by his assistant coach.
"The conversations we have in the car are awesome," Scholl said. "It is anything from basketball to movies. You learn about your teammates even more than just a regular bus ride where everybody has their head phones on and are sitting at the back of the bus by themselves."
Sandry has tried to instill that team mentality.
DeVries leads the Mustangs in scoring at 15.4 points per game, followed by Scholl (11.1), Jackson Trotter (8.8) and Bohonek (8.7).
"Everything is team-oriented," Sandry said. "When I played, we had three guys that were really good. If one of us had a bad night, we didn't usually win. There wasn't that team culture.
"When you walk in the gym and look at our group, we look like an average or below average team. When you play us, we're totally different. We work the ball and play good team defense."
Scholl said that is the biggest difference between now and his freshman season.
"Before coach Sandry came in, there were no set plays," Scholl stated. "It was all isolation and 'I' basketball."
Sandry, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, believes this is just a starting point for Morning Star. Of the 19 players in the program (varsity and junior varsity), there are only four seniors.
"To have a program that not only has the numbers to have a program, but to compete consistently at a decent level and gain respect of opponents across the state, is my goal," Sandry said. "We want to compete and grow as a team, but we also want to develop good men. That's my vision."