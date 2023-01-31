 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morrison clips Erie-Prophetstown in tight tilt 48-39

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Morrison defeated Erie-Prophetstown 48-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Morrison faced off against Rock Island Alleman . For more, click here. Erie-Prophetstown took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 24 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

