Morrison escapes Orion in thin win 58-55

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Morrison passed in a 58-55 victory at Orion's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 13 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.