Morrison secures a win over Rock Island Alleman 67-49

Morrison turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 67-49 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rock Island Alleman took on Moline Quad Cities Christian on January 16 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For more, click here.
