Multi-sport athletes trigger Camanche's success

CAMANCHE — Call them a throwback squad.
In an era where travel teams are prevalent and specialization is happening at high schools across the country, the Camanche boys’ athletic programs provide a breath of fresh air.
Its basketball team, which takes the floor at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday afternoon in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal against Western Christian, is filled with multi-sport athletes.
All five starters — Zach Erwin, Mike Delzell, Tucker Dickherber, Zayne Feller and Jordan Lawrence — are involved in at least three sports.
“We started playing all these sports at a young age, developed a competitive mentality and learned how to win together as a team,” Lawrence said.
Camanche is winning a lot right now.
Its football team was 9-2 and reached the state semifinals this past fall.
Its basketball squad is making back-to-back state appearances for the first time in program history.
Its baseball program made a substate final in 2019 and was 10-5 in a shortened season last summer.
Its wrestling team had three state place winners last month.
“In the past, Camanche has been kind of a laughingstock for certain sports,” Lawrence said. “To see us finally come around and have a good stretch is awesome.”
While one athlete might flourish on the football field, the other thrives on the basketball court or baseball diamond.
"They really don't have egos," Davis said. "They don't care about stats or who gets what."
They unite for one common goal.
"We like to win," Feller said. "We're all so competitive that we don't like to lose. Winning in football motivates us coming into basketball."
Davis saw that in November.
A day after Camanche lost in the state football semifinals to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, there was an open gym for basketball. Davis made it known football players weren’t required to attend.
“They were all here and all locked in,” Davis said. “It is a special group of kids coming through right now and our culture is at an all-time high.”
Lawrence can remember playing organized sports with many of his current teammates since they were in kindergarten or first grade.
It wasn’t uncommon for them to be playing pickup basketball, football or tennis baseball in a Camanche neighborhood.
“It has been fun playing with them for that long,” Lawrence said. “We’ve really developed a winning mentality with this group.”
There have been plenty of sacrifices along the way.
Parents have bought in to help out at the youth level. Varsity coaches have been receptive to sharing athletes.
Davis, in fact, has two football coaches on his basketball staff.
“We have a group of varsity coaches right now that do a good job of making sure we don’t overload them at different times,” Davis said. “We’re constantly talking about schedules. The two things we stress: don’t make them choose (one) sport and don’t let them be overworked.”
It can lead to chaotic schedules. The payoff, however, is worth it.
“If you want something bad enough and it is really important to you, you’ll find the time,” Dickherber said.
It begs the question: Do they ever get tired of spending so much time together?
“When you surround yourself with people that have the same goals and aspirations that you do, it makes it really, really easy to be around them,” Dickherber said.
The friendships extend well beyond the playing field or court.
Delzell, Dickherber, Erwin and Feller get together every Friday morning for breakfast at Spring Garden in Camanche.
“The bond we’ve created there carries over to everything we do,” Dickherber said.
"We've just built this companionship, a brotherhood," Feller said.
When Camanche went to the state tournament in 2017, Davis had multiple players who were basketball-first athletes.
“We went to a 1,000 team camps and were in a gym six nights a week that year,” he said. “It was great for that group. This group, we’re not in here as much but we try and maximize the time we do have.
“There is no right or wrong. You take the personalities of the kids and do the best you can with them. It has been great for this group because they’re in a competitive environment 12 months a year and have that chemistry.”
That cohesiveness will be needed this week.
The Indians (18-6) are seeded seventh in the 2A field and face perennial power Western Christian. The Wolfpack are athletic, have an array of shooters and multiple players who can drive to the basket.
“We know we’re better than a seven seed,” Feller said. “We have to go out there and prove people wrong.”
Based on how much it has been tested this year from a playoff run in football to an assortment of injuries in basketball, Camanche won't be lacking for belief.
“We’ve never needed anybody else to believe in us,” Dickherber said, “because we have enough confidence in each other.”