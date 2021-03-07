Multi-sport athletes trigger Camanche's success

"We've just built this companionship, a brotherhood," Feller said.

When Camanche went to the state tournament in 2017, Davis had multiple players who were basketball-first athletes.

“We went to a 1,000 team camps and were in a gym six nights a week that year,” he said. “It was great for that group. This group, we’re not in here as much but we try and maximize the time we do have.

“There is no right or wrong. You take the personalities of the kids and do the best you can with them. It has been great for this group because they’re in a competitive environment 12 months a year and have that chemistry.”

That cohesiveness will be needed this week.

The Indians (18-6) are seeded seventh in the 2A field and face perennial power Western Christian. The Wolfpack are athletic, have an array of shooters and multiple players who can drive to the basket.

“We know we’re better than a seven seed,” Feller said. “We have to go out there and prove people wrong.”

Based on how much it has been tested this year from a playoff run in football to an assortment of injuries in basketball, Camanche won't be lacking for belief.

“We’ve never needed anybody else to believe in us,” Dickherber said, “because we have enough confidence in each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.