Murray dismissed as Alleman basketball coach

“I saw what we had and we had very good talent at those lower levels,” Murray said. “I sped the process up by moving some kids up to get them acclimated to the varsity level and getting them some experience.

“Honestly, they could have some success in the very near future. The cupboard is full for the next coach.”

Despite a 4-28 mark this past season, Alleman showed growth. It was competitive with several Western Big 6 Conference schools for a half in the latter part of the season. It beat Sherrard in the Class 2A Mercer County Regional opener and held a lead at halftime against state-ranked Rockridge in the regional semifinal before losing by seven points.

“If you saw us play at the end of the year, we were playing as well as any team in our regional,” Murray said. “It is a credit to our kids and how hard they fought and battled. They were tremendous.

“I had more fun this year than any of my other years in coaching. The expectations for this group of guys were really low and they came in and battled, never quit. I can work with guys like that.”

A contract specialist for the U.S. Army, Murray said he was appreciative of the opportunity former Alleman activities director Joe Conklin gave him three years ago to lead the Pioneers.