Muscatine finds its footing in sprinting past Clinton 88-52

Muscatine's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 88-52 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 41-27 lead over the River Kings at the half.
Muscatine thundered to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Muskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 27-11 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Muscatine and Clinton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 17, Muscatine faced off against Burlington and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 19 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.