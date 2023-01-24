Muscatine finds its footing in sprinting past Clinton 88-52

Muscatine's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 88-52 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 41-27 lead over the River Kings at the half.

Muscatine thundered to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 27-11 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.