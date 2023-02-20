Muscatine tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Central 70-59 in Iowa boys basketball action on Feb. 20.

Last season, Davenport Central and Muscatine faced off on Feb. 17, 2022 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport Central faced off against Muscatine . For a full recap, click here. Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Feb. 14 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.