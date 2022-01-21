Muscatine squeezes past Clinton 72-65

Muscatine found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton 72-65 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The River Kings got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-9 margin over the Muskies at halftime.
In recent action on January 11, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton took on Maquoketa on January 15 at Maquoketa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
