Muskies beat Lancers again, holding on in overtime

ELDRIDGE — The Muscatine basketball team didn’t have its top big man Friday night as Josh Dieckman remains sidelined by an injury.
It didn’t have its leading scorer for much of the night as Noah Yahn logged only a couple of minutes in the second half before fouling out.
But the Muskies still somehow found a way to defeat one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s powerhouse programs for the second time this season, this time on its home floor.
Dante Lee scored six of his game-high 14 points in overtime and the Muskies consistently made defensive stops when they needed them to hand North Scott a 51-48 loss in overtime at The Pit.
"We have six or seven guys and every game one of them seems to step up for us. Tonight it was Dante," Muscatine coach John Windham said.
Windham also praised senior forward Reed Ulses, who collected 12 points and 11 rebounds and made a crucial steal with about 20 seconds remaining in the overtime.
But it was Lee who carried the offense in the extra period. He drove to the basket once early in the OT and passed it off, resulting in a turnover, prompting Windham to shout from the bench "Shoot the ball!"
Lee did that the next few times. He scored off an offensive rebound to tie the score at 45-45 early in the overtime, then tossed in a short jump shot to give the Muskies a 47-46 lead with a minute, 10 seconds remaining.
Muscatine (8-8, 7-6 MAC) got the ball back after a North Scott miss, but the Lancers’ Oliver Hughes dove on a loose ball and called timeout to get the ball back for his team with 42 seconds left.
The Lancers were unable to get an open shot against a tough Muscatine defense and Ulses finally pried the ball loose from Landon Eiland. It was only North Scott's fifth turnover of the night.
Lee then made a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds to go. After the Lancers’ Drew Kilburg scored on a drive, Muscatine’s Waker Cler added two more clinching foul shots with 5.3 seconds showing on the clock.
"I think losing on Tuesday night gave us sort of a wake-up call," Windham said. "The kids came out focused for the whole game tonight."
He said Lee was sidelined for two weeks recently by COVID-19 but is starting to get his legs back now.
Lee, who made 6 of 7 shots from the field and played excellent defense on Hughes in the second half, said he was actually a little surprised the Muskies were able to spring the upset being as shorthanded as they were at the end.
"We just played good defense, kept our heads up and ran the offense," he said. "We just stayed focused the whole game."
The game was close the entire way with neither team holding a lead of more than four points in a first half that ended 24-24.
The Muskies pushed out to a 7-point advantage when Ulses scored inside with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter, but the Lancers responded quickly with back-to-back 3-pointers by Eiland and Canon Guffey and briefly took the lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Muskies regained the upper hand on a 3 by Trevor Diederichs, who had been only 2 for 13 from behind the arc all season, plus a 3 by Yahn. But Yahn fouled out with just under a minute remaining and Eiland tied the score at 43-43 with two free throws.
The Muskies had a chance to win it in regulation but Ulses’ perimeter shot was blocked by Guffey as time ran out.
North Scott (10-6, 8-6 MAC) was led by Hughes with 13 points, 11 of those coming before halftime. Kilburg added 12 and Eiland 10.