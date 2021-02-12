Muskies beat Lancers again, holding on in overtime

Muscatine (8-8, 7-6 MAC) got the ball back after a North Scott miss, but the Lancers’ Oliver Hughes dove on a loose ball and called timeout to get the ball back for his team with 42 seconds left.

The Lancers were unable to get an open shot against a tough Muscatine defense and Ulses finally pried the ball loose from Landon Eiland. It was only North Scott's fifth turnover of the night.

Lee then made a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds to go. After the Lancers’ Drew Kilburg scored on a drive, Muscatine’s Waker Cler added two more clinching foul shots with 5.3 seconds showing on the clock.

"I think losing on Tuesday night gave us sort of a wake-up call," Windham said. "The kids came out focused for the whole game tonight."

He said Lee was sidelined for two weeks recently by COVID-19 but is starting to get his legs back now.

Lee, who made 6 of 7 shots from the field and played excellent defense on Hughes in the second half, said he was actually a little surprised the Muskies were able to spring the upset being as shorthanded as they were at the end.

"We just played good defense, kept our heads up and ran the offense," he said. "We just stayed focused the whole game."