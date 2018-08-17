John Windham has coached basketball just about everywhere.
He's coached high school basketball in Kansas, Virginia, Delaware, Colorado and Utah. He's even coached at the collegiate level in Missouri and professionally in Sweden. Now, Windham will make Iowa his next stop, as he has signed a contract to become the Muscatine boys basketball head coach.
He will replace Gary Belger, who compiled a 31-16 record and one state tournament appearance in his two seasons as head coach. The remainder of the coaching staff has yet to be determined.
"I'm from Sterling (Illinois) originally, so this is close to home," Windham said. "This is a chance to be back as a head coach and do what I do best, which is to build programs up."
Most recently, Windham spent seven years at JW Sports Services, where he helped pick Catholic youth organization basketball teams and helped high school coaches break down film.
At the same time, he was the associate head coach for Blue Valley Northwest High School in Kansas City, Kansas, from 2011 to 2016. Blue Valley Northwest was among the most dominant high school programs in the nation during that time, as it won state titles in 2013 and 2014 with Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson — two of the heroes in the Loyola-Chicago Final Four run — leading the way.
Windham knows he's starting from scratch in Muscatine, as the Muskies lost their top six scorers from a year ago. Of course, that includes Joe Wieskamp, who was named Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball and became Class 4A's all-time leading scorer.
Replacing that sort of production, in addition to five other seniors off last year's state tournament team, is a daunting challenge, but it is one Windham is up for.
It helps that he has no shortage of experience in building a program.
"When I started from scratch at Frederick High School (Colorado) many years ago, they hadn't won a game in three years," Windham said. "In the three years I was there we had the most wins in school history. When I went to Sweden, we were picked seventh out of 12 teams and we won the championship.
"It was all about team chemistry and playing together. At the high school level, a lot of it predicates on the fall seasons, too. If the football team has a great run, that carries over to the winter."
Windham said all of his best teams at every stop of his coaching career, which began in 1983, have had chemistry and buy-in from players. He knows that doesn't happen overnight, which is why he and Muscatine athletic director Mike Morgan have discussed the importance of building a program starting at the sixth-grade level.
"One thing I've learned over the years is you have to spend as much time doing the off-the-court preparation as on the court," Windham said. "Besides doing the skill stuff, you have to work on the mental part of the game and when you do drills build confidence in each other."
As for teaching, Windham will begin the first semester in the success center at Muscatine High School and do some team teaching before possibly getting in the classroom second semester. Windham has a Bachelor of Science in Business Education and Master of Arts in Recreation Administration.