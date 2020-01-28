Muskies make key plays down the stretch against West

In a one-point game going into the fourth quarter, whichever team made the little plays was going to pull out the Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle between Muscatine and Davenport West.
It was the visiting Muskies this time who got to the 50-50 balls, took smart shots and made their free throws, helping the visitors knock off West, 65-59, at the Falcons' nest on Tuesday night.
Muscatine led 45-44 going into the final period and from there the Muskies (3-11 overall, 3-7 MAC) made 7 of their 9 field-goal attempts, converted 6 of their 8 free throws and only had one turnover in the final six minutes of the game. Muscatine got big makes from Josh Dieckman, Waker Cler, Noah Yahn and Briggs Miller down the stretch. Dieckman led the Muskies with 24 points and nine rebounds while Yahn added another 12 points. Cler chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Muskies coach John Windham said, despite Muscatine's overall record, he is starting to see his team make big improvements the last few games.
"We are starting to believe in each other and that is something we have struggled with all year," Windham said. "The last two games, we've really played as team. A lot of people know about Dieckman and Yahn but all sorts of guys made contributions tonight. Braden Hufford and Briggs Miller came off the bench and got some key baskets and made some key steals. In that fourth quarter, we got back to what we've done well the last few games, and that is playing defense."
Muscatine did clamp down when it had to, allowing just one West field goal in the final 5:11 of the contest. The Falcons (2-10, 0-9) missed seven of their final shots of the game. On the offensive end, Muscatine did not take a shot outside of the lane in the final few minutes as Dieckman and Reed Ulses had conventional three-point plays and Yahn and Miller made layups off of good passes from Hufford and Jacob Thomas.
Thomas nice pass to Yahn for a back-cut lay-up that all but put the game away as the visitors led 63-52 with a minute left in the game. Dieckman said the team needed to be smart with their shot selection after making some not-so-smart choices the previous contest.
"Coach got on us after we took some dumb shots late in the game before," Dieckman said. "I think we did a better job of just moving without the ball and looking for the open guys. But it starts on defense, when we can play that kind of defense, it just helps us get into the flow on the offensive end."
Muscatine led 15-10 after the first quarter and 32-31 at halftime but never could quite pull away in the second half. The Falcons' Elijah Hollingshed was a big reason for that as the senior guard had eight of his 11 points in the third-quarter to help the hosts stay within striking distance.
Jamal Winston, who led West with 19 points, had nine of his points in the final quarter, but once again, cold shooting down the stretch sunk any chances for the Falcons to grab their first MAC win.
West came into the game already in a hole as junior big man Aldane Barrett did not play. According to Falcons coach David Robinson, Barrett has an injured hand that might keep him out for an extended period of time. Robinson was not sure when Barrett could be available.
Without Barrett's 6-foot-8-inch presence in the lane, Dieckman and the Muskies were able to operate down in the post without much fear of being blocked.
"He's a rim protector and without him, that really hurt," Robinson said of Barrett being out. "I like how we played hard and it is still a process but we need to make shots late in the game. We just have to keep scrapping and have to learn to play without (Barrett) for now."