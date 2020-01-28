Muskies make key plays down the stretch against West

Muscatine did clamp down when it had to, allowing just one West field goal in the final 5:11 of the contest. The Falcons (2-10, 0-9) missed seven of their final shots of the game. On the offensive end, Muscatine did not take a shot outside of the lane in the final few minutes as Dieckman and Reed Ulses had conventional three-point plays and Yahn and Miller made layups off of good passes from Hufford and Jacob Thomas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas nice pass to Yahn for a back-cut lay-up that all but put the game away as the visitors led 63-52 with a minute left in the game. Dieckman said the team needed to be smart with their shot selection after making some not-so-smart choices the previous contest.

"Coach got on us after we took some dumb shots late in the game before," Dieckman said. "I think we did a better job of just moving without the ball and looking for the open guys. But it starts on defense, when we can play that kind of defense, it just helps us get into the flow on the offensive end."

Muscatine led 15-10 after the first quarter and 32-31 at halftime but never could quite pull away in the second half. The Falcons' Elijah Hollingshed was a big reason for that as the senior guard had eight of his 11 points in the third-quarter to help the hosts stay within striking distance.