DJ Carton has not had much time to be a kid so far this summer.
He spent almost a week in Colorado Springs trying out for USA Basketball's U18 national squad. He was in Charlottesville, Virginia, for six days last week at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp.
It has been a chaotic stretch for the Bettendorf point guard.
"It has gotten to the point where it is kind of a job, and I'm working to make basketball a job for me," Carton said Wednesday. "I want to go to the NBA, and you've got to do things that people aren't doing.
"Sure, it sucks not hanging out with your friends as much, but I'm trying to do this for my family and my community. I want to fulfill my dreams."
The 6-foot-2 rising senior also is deep into the college recruiting process.
Carton has official visits scheduled next week at Michigan and Indiana, schools listed among his top six released last month. Iowa, Marquette, Ohio State and Xavier also are finalists.
Just because Michigan and Indiana are his first officials, Carton said there is no frontrunner.
"I feel like people think I already have my decision made, but I have no clue at this point," Carton said. "That's why I'm doing this. I'm not just going on visits for fun."
Carton plans to visit the other four schools this summer or early in the fall. He's also started to gain interest from Kansas, Duke and North Carolina.
Kansas coach Bill Self, who coached the U18 team to a gold medal, talked with Carton during the tryout camp in Colorado Springs. He hasn't had any direct conversations with Duke or North Carolina.
"My top six isn't a final six," Carton said. "I'm still open with my recruiting."
Carton admitted if a blue blood offered, it would change his outlook.
"They all kind of fit my style of play, and at the end of the day, they win and get guys to the NBA," Carton stated. "I'm not going to commit, though, right away if they give me an offer. I'm going to go through the process, get to know them and see what really is the best fit for me and my family."
Because of that, a decision likely won't come until September or October. Carton is adamant a choice will be made before his high school basketball season commences in November.
"I don't want to stress and worry about that during my senior season," he said. "I really want to focus on the team, and I feel like we're on to something good here. We want to win a state championship."
Ranked 25th in the 2019 class by 247 Sports and 30th by Rivals, Carton will play with his Bulldogs this weekend at the 15th annual Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout in Rock Island.
Bettendorf has compiled a 6-2 record this summer without him. Carton practiced with the team for just the second time Wednesday.
"Up to this point, it has been a blessing in disguise," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "With him not being around, it has forced other guys to play outside their roles."
Carton believes the experiences of the last month will pay significant dividends in leading the Bulldogs this winter.
The southpaw made the first cut for the national team and was one of 18 players vying for 12 spots.
"That was honestly a blessing to hear my name, a feeling I'll never forget," Carton said of surviving the first cut. "Then getting cut, it was hard. You put so much work into it, 3 to 4 hour practices two times a day, and to not make it stings.
"Still, the experience is something I'll never be able to have again."
Self had Carton serve more as a facilitator at the camp, which was more one-on-one drill work than up-and-down live scrimmaging.
"I feel like I held my own and surprised some people," Carton said. "I went in there as an underdog, not very well known being from Iowa. I made a name for myself and gave myself a label."
Carton performed well at the Top 100 camp, too. He played for a team coached by New Orleans point guard Rajon Rando.
More than skill development, the camp focused on areas off the court such as leadership skills and keeping your inner circle small.
"We were in the gym or classroom from 7 in the morning until 10:30 at night so I didn't see any sunlight," Carton said. "Still, the competition was really good."
Carton felt that competition has helped him evolve, and he'll be a much improved player for the Bulldogs this winter after averaging a school-record 23.6 points per game last season.
"I feel like my explosiveness and my mentality going to the rim is way different and more aggressive than last year," Carton said. "In a way now, I try to dunk everything.
"My game is on a different level than last year, but I've still got a lot of things to work on. I want to sharpen those areas and see how high I can get."
Clark has witnessed a transformation already in Carton.
"DJ always has been a confident person, but looking through those names before he went to (Colorado Springs), it was the first time where his eyes got kind of big," Clark said. "I said, 'DJ, you're on that list now.'
"Going through that process and seeing him now, you see that change where he felt like he belonged."