A tight-knit tilt turned in Milledgeville's direction just enough to squeeze past Fulton 56-54 on Feb. 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fulton and Milledgeville faced off on February 14, 2022 at Fulton High School. For results, click here.

Recently on Feb. 10, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.