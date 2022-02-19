Nerve-racking affair ends with Monmouth-Roseville on top of Sherrard 46-40

Monmouth-Roseville wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-40 victory over Sherrard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.

