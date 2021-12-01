Nerve-racking affair ends with Sterling on top of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 45-41

Sterling poked just enough holes in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense to garner a taut 45-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Sterling broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge rallied in the fourth quarter, but Sterling skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
