Never a doubt: Cascade breezes past Durant 73-36

Durant got no credit and no consideration from Cascade, which slammed the door 73-36 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.
Last season, Cascade and Durant squared off with January 8, 2022 at Durant High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
